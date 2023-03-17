DECATUR — A sign advertising a new Del Carmen's Pizza location appeared at the strip mall on Decatur's Mount Zion Road this week.

A new Del Carmen's location is "coming soon," the sign promised. It will be located in the storefront vacated by LaGondola Spaghetti House.

Peoria-based Cohen Development owns the strip mall, anchored by a Rural King store, and sees the Decatur pizza chain as a chance to increase traffic to its other businesses.

"In that specific shopping center of ours, we used to have a bakery and a LaGondola, and then there was a Mexican restaurant. But all of those businesses were affected during COVID. And so now, there's not many (restaurants)," said Jen Daniel, bookkeeper at Cohen Development. "I think that when you when you add a restaurant or something in there, I think it helps with foot traffic."

The construction and opening timeline for the new location is unclear as of now, Daniel said.

A Del Carmen's representative decline to comment on the new location.

This would be the second Del Carmen's in Decatur. It currently serves its pizza, salads, Italian beef, bread sticks and more at 2855 N. Water St.

The strip mall has seen a flurry of action recently, with the additions of a T-Mobile and Vapor Maven stores, and construction continuing on a Take 5 Oil Change and a 7 Brew Coffee shop.

