📅 New events, re-openings, and more in Central Illinois: What you need to know

New event? Reopening or changing a date or rules? Drop us a note at newsroom@pantagraph.com and we'll share the word.
- 'New Today' items are flagged
Medical
Hospitals
Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Advocate Eureka Hospital: visitor restrictions; non-urgent outpatient appointments limited; dining rooms closed, prepared meals available to purchase.
Advocate BroMenn Health & Fitness Center: closed.
HSHS Illinois and Memorial Health Systems hospitals, including Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital-Lincoln, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital-Decatur and Decatur Memorial Hospital: no visitors.
OSF HealthCare Center for Health-Streator: classes, support groups, events will be rescheduled.
OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center, Children's Hospital of Illinois: visitor restrictions; Saint Francis visitors must wear masks.
Other facilities
COVID-19 drive-through testing site: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; self-swab test.
Community Cancer Center, Normal: visitor restrictions
Easterseals Central Illinois: therapy appointments case-by-case basis
Livingston County Health Department: visitor restrictions; Livingston County residents age 60 and older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items — such as food, medical supplies and hygiene products — may call 815-844-7174, Ext. 230.
Logan County Department of Public Health: vaccines, by appointment only, for kids' 2-, 4-, 6-, 12- and 15-month immunizations; service available only 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed.-Thu.; call department to schedule and for information.
McLean County Center for Human Services: center remains open for clients who must be seen face-to-face but most clients switching to phone therapy; Crisis Team continuing to go to hospitals and out into community as needed; residential program clients sheltering in place.
McLean County Health Department: open with limited services; all visitors assessed for COVID-19 symptoms; dental clinic restricted to emergency appointments; WIC remains open but first call 309-888-5457.
Tazewell County Health Department: Clinic opens June 5 by appointment; no walk-ins; call 309-929-0320 for appointment.
VA Illiana Health Care System, McLean County outpatient clinic, other clinics and Danville facility: no visitors; if fever, cough and shortness of breath, call 888-598-7793.
VA Clinic, Bloomington: seeing only patients with urgent needs; telephone and video appointments available by visiting myhealth.va.gov; prescription refills at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.
Education
Community education
Ecology Action Center, Normal: closed; staff available via phone and email; composting information at CompostBN.org.
Miller Park Zoo "virtual" Animal Crackers and ZooKids classes: Animal Crackers, ages 3-5 and grownup, $10 per child per class, $8 for MPZS members; ZooKids, ages 6-7, $15 per child per class, $12 for MPZS members; Crackers includes story, animal encounter, craft; ZooKids includes themed stories, crafts and animal encounters; both classes will operate in Zoom or Microsoft Teams; register at BloomingtonParks.org.
U of I Extension (Livingston, McLean, Woodford counties): closed; Unity Community Center, also closed; all face-to-face events canceled through July 5 or transitioned to online format; all camps canceled through Aug. 15.
Government
McLean County
Bloomington Public Library: closed; curbside pickup for reserved materials, 1-4 p.m. June 6.
City of Bloomington: appointment-only access.
City of Bloomington: free bulk waste curbside collection, postponed to July 6; also can be dropped at citizen convenience center, 402 S. East St.; composting information at CompostBN.org.
McLean County Democrats: headquarters closed.
Normal Public Library: closed
Normal Township Activity and Recreation Center: closed; call 309-888-9099 weekdays for individual appointments and Peace Meal carryout lunches.
Town of Normal: Building and Zoning, Engineering, Facilities Management; Parks and Recreation; Police Department; masking and social distancing rules apply; pools closed all summer; composting information at CompostBN.org.
Uptown Station, Normal: fourth floor remains closed; council meetings streamed live via YouTube; masking and social distancing rules apply.
Central Illinois
Eureka Public Library: one-on-one appointments, printing services resume; 309-467-2922 to schedule.
Ford County Jail: jail visitation/church services suspended.
LeRoy City Hall: LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service will send EMT for home evaluation if requested; city hall putting together list of volunteers to help with groceries, supplies, meals, laundry, child care, pet care: 309-660-3866 for Steve Dean, 309-962-3310 for police department.
Logan County Health Department: restricted services, call office first.
Mount Pulaski City Hall: closed.
Tazewell County: McKenzie Building closed, county services remain available; access to courthouse restricted; make payments online or by mail; deadline for homestead exemption forms extended.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis: district offices open for in-person meetings; some restrictions; call offices for details.
State of Illinois
Illinois Department of Human Services: Division of Rehabilitation Services offices closed; Family Community Resource Centers remain open with reduced staff
Illinois Department of Labor: no in-person and telephone hearings.
Illinois General Assembly: Sessions canceled.
Illinois Lottery claim centers: closed; use mail-in forms.
Illinois Secretary of State: limited in-person services; through July 31, serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver's licenses and ID cards, and vehicle transactions; or visit cyberdriveillinois.com.
Illinois State Capitol: Permits canceled for all scheduled tours and all events scheduled to take place at the Capitol Building.
Social Security Administration: offices closed; visit www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District: Closing visitor centers, museums, beaches, project office.
Courts
11th Judicial Circuit: social distancing, masking, other rules apply.
Prairie State Legal Services: Offices closed. Call your attorney about phone or video meetings.
U.S. District Court, Central District: Peoria courthouse open with limited staff; courthouses in Springfield, Urbana and Davenport closed; file electronically, by postal mail or drop box; no cash payments; no deliveries; all public gatherings, including naturalization ceremonies, suspended; rules for civil, criminal procedures and cases at https://www.ilcd.uscourts.gov/
Things to do
Parks, museums
Challenger Learning Center at Heartland Community College: closed
Children's Discovery Museum: closed through July; store open for curbside pickup.
McLean County Arts Center: closed; daily online art challenges at https://mcac.wildapricot.org//; virtual Sugar Creek Arts Festival, July 11.
McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington: closed for construction; online learning, various links at mchistory.org; Futures in History 2.0, virtual camp, July 6-10, 20-24, Aug. 3-7.
Normal Theater: closed; virtual screenings available by buying ticket at normaltheater.com; updates at www.facebook.com/normaltheater/.
Events
- Black Lives Matter public meeting: 4 p.m. June 7, Miller Park Pavilion, Bloomington.
BN By the Numbers: 11:30 a.m. June 25, virtual; email becky@bnbiz.org.
Books to Benefit sale: June 11-14, postponed; in-person donations suspended; gently used books, CDs, and DVDs may be left at dropboxes at 360 Wylie Drive, Suite 700; YWCA on Hershey; Wesley United Methodist Church; Bloomington.
Corn Belt Energy annual meeting: June 19, canceled.
Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Lee Street along back of Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; online preorders and curbside pickup only; order at https://www.localline.ca/bloomingtonilmarket.
Ford County Fair, Melvin: June 16-20, canceled; rescheduled for August.
Fourth of July: Activities, fireworks at Miller Park, Fairview Park, canceled.
Friends and Family blood drive: noon-6 p.m. June 9-10, Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, Normal; sponsored by American Red Cross and The Pantagraph; all donors receive facemasks and $5 in Moe bucks from Moe's Southwest Grill, while supplies last; donors June 1-30 also received $5 Amazon.com gift card; all donors must wear face covering; register at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.
Futures in History Camp: 5-day virtual camp hosted by McLean County Museum of History; for fourth- through sixth-graders; scholarships and family pricing available; 9-11:30 a.m. July 6-10, 20-24, Aug. 3-7; single, $125; family, $225-$350; register at tinyurl.com/y7ybf7da.
- Lincoln peace rally: 6 p.m. June 10, downtown Lincoln.
Lincoln's Festival on Route 66: July 18, canceled; resumes in 2021.
Livingston County Environmental Association: Vermilion River Cleanup, third Saturday in September, canceled
- Minier town-wide clean-up: June 12; unacceptable items include tires, electronics, paint, hazardous waste/materials, concrete or items with protruding nails
RT9 Rumble Indoor Auto Show & Swap Fest: rescheduled to Sept. 5, Interstate Center, Bloomington
Special Olympics Illinois: State Summer Games, scheduled June 12-14, canceled
St. Jude Run: individual runs, digital experience July 18; register at stjuderuns.org
- Stand Up for Social Justice: 5:30-6 p.m. June 9, lawn outside Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, downtown Bloomington.
Business
Financial institutions
Busey Bank: lobbies closed; drive-through, ATM and website available
Commerce Bank: drive-throughs open.
Compeer Financial; in-person client events canceled; assistance available at 844-426-6733.
First Financial Bank: lobby service suspended; in-person meetings by appointment; customers can use drive-up windows, ATM and online banking services.
Mid-Illini Credit Union: drive-through on Eastland Drive open; for loan applications and mortgage information go to midillinicu.com
Businesses
Ameren Illinois: For help, visit AmerenIllinois.com.
AT&T stores: some stores reopening; visit www.att.com/stores.
Blain’s Farm and Fleet: store hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.
Dick's Sporting Goods: all locations closed; curbside pick-up available 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
MetroNet, Bloomington: unrestricted Wi-Fi hotspot at 503 N. Prospect Road, Suite 205; 24/7; free; to access, join MetroNetFree network once parked near storefront; password is MetroNet.
Pantagraph Media; offices closed to public; call 309-829-9000 or 855-264-2511 for assistance or visit Pantagraph.com/services
Von Maur: reduced hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun.
Groceries
Aldi: Store hours 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Green Top Grocery: Store hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed., Sat., Sun.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue., Fri.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon., Thu.; 8-9 a.m. Tue., Fri. for seniors and vulnerable.
Hy-Vee: Store hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily; senior shopping, 7-8 a.m.; reusable bags no longer accepted; Aisles Online time slots reserved for age 60 and older, expectant mothers, those with underlying health conditions, 7-8 a.m. daily, pharmacies open same time; free delivery to high-risk customers via DoorDash, use promo code SPECIALDELIVERY; one-directional aisles; one person/one cart rule; offering free full-service fueling.
Jewel: Senior hours, 7-9 a.m. Tues., Thur.
Kroger: Stores open until 9 p.m.; limiting access to 50% of allowable numbers.
Meijer: Store hours 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily; seniors and those with chronic health conditions, 7-8 a.m. Tue., Thur.; essential service workers, including medical, law enforcement and first responders, 7-8 a.m. Mon., Wed.
Sam's Club: Store hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun.
Schnucks: Store hours 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through June 7; pharmacy hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; one person/household per cart; senior shopping, 6-7 a.m.; pharmacies, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon., Thur., first hour reserved for seniors and vulnerable; no longer accepting reusable bags; customers should wear a face covering for nose and mouth while shopping.
Target: Open
Walgreen's: Senior/vulnerable shopping, 8-9 a.m. Tue.
Walmart: Store hours 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; one-directional aisles, other rules; 7-8 a.m. daily pickup for seniors, vulnerable.
Travel
Amtrak: face coverings required
Connect Transit: Bus service routes and hours curtailed, boarding process changed, buses limited to 10 passengers, riders must wear masks or face coverings; fares suspended until July 5; Redbird Express service discontinued; one-rate-for-all structure and Connect Mobility fare reduction go into effect after fare suspension ends.
Support services
Advocate BroMenn Adult Day Services: closed
B-N Welcoming: donations accepted via Mennonite Church of Normal, https://tinyurl.com/ycnlvw9x; mail checks (BN Welcoming in memo line) to BN Welcoming, c/o Mennonite Church of Normal, 805 S. Cottage Ave., Normal, IL 61761; coalition of The Immigration Project, Not in Our Town, West Bloomington Revitalization Project, faith communities and concerned citizens supporting immigrant families in Bloomington-Normal.
Center for Youth and Family Solutions: free emotional support line: 309-829-6307.
Drive-up and drop-off benefit for Center for Hope Outreach Ministries; 10 a.m.-noon June 13, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington; sponsor: Normal Lion's Club; seeking non-perishable boxed and canned food, household, health and beauty items.
Faith in Action (McLean County): services available but adjusted for social distancing.
LIFE Center for Independent Living; closed but assistance available by phone, email.
Mid Central Community Action: offices in Bloomington and Pontiac closed; Mayors Manor guests restricted; Neville House and Countering Domestic Violence Services remain operational.
Prairie State Legal Services: Offices closed. Call your attorney about phone or video meetings.
The Salvation Army of McLean County: Safe Harbor Shelter and food pantry remain open; shelter residents screened for COVID-19 symptoms; volunteers no longer serving food; pantry hours, 1-4 p.m. Mondays; donations accepted at sabloomington.org; rubber gloves, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, Styrofoam bowls, plastic spoons, bread and N95 masks needed.
Your Dinner & Our Show; 6 p.m. Tues., Thur., Facebook Live at Friends of the BCPA and BCPA pages; benefit for Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.
