New Good Samaritan exec is back to her roots

DECATUR— Nicky Besser is back home as the new executive director of the Good Samaritan Inn.
Besser, who grew up in Decatur, officially started the job on Tuesday. On Friday, she was already brewing up ideas to help expand the outreach opportunities of Good Samaritan to the community, like using new social media platforms and growing the relationships with local businesses and other organizations.
"We're going to continue to invest in our social platforms and possibly expand the platforms that we're on," she said. "We're on Facebook, for example, but maybe we can look into getting on LinkedIn or getting onto Instagram. We have a lot of photo opportunities that we can really share."
Board President Mary Garrison said that hiring someone familiar with the community was important. Likewise, skills that she brings to the table will be key in moving Good Samaritan in a positive direction, Garrison said.
"We're very excited to have found someone that has ties here, that grew up here," Garrison said. "There's something about knowing the community that's very important."
Decatur is where Besser spent most of her childhood, as her academic career was through local Catholic schools and eventually graduated from St. Teresa High School. After receiving a bachelor's degree in music education from the University of Illinois, she returned and spent some time teaching in Decatur Public Schools.
Sparking her desire to do a job where she can make a difference came after getting her master's degree in public administration and went on to spend six years with Rescue Agency. The company worked to market healthy lifestyles to make them more appealing to the public, Besser said.
She explained the desire was to move away from the policy and "get back to her roots of volunteerism."
"I had volunteered three years before that and I had always wanted to make a difference," Besser said. "I was looking for that place where I could make the biggest impact."
The Rev. Stacey Brohard, former executive director, retired in late December 2019. Operations Manager Cindy Jackson served as the agency's interim executive director until the position was filled.
Good Samaritan Inn, a nonprofit organization at 920 N. Union St., has served the community for nearly four decades providing free meals to those in need and job training programs.
