New Good Samaritan exec is back to her roots

DECATUR— Nicky Besser is back home as the new executive director of the Good Samaritan Inn.

Besser, who grew up in Decatur, officially started the job on Tuesday. On Friday, she was already brewing up ideas to help expand the outreach opportunities of Good Samaritan to the community, like using new social media platforms and growing the relationships with local businesses and other organizations.

"We're going to continue to invest in our social platforms and possibly expand the platforms that we're on," she said. "We're on Facebook, for example, but maybe we can look into getting on LinkedIn or getting onto Instagram. We have a lot of photo opportunities that we can really share."

Board President Mary Garrison said that hiring someone familiar with the community was important. Likewise, skills that she brings to the table will be key in moving Good Samaritan in a positive direction, Garrison said.

"We're very excited to have found someone that has ties here, that grew up here," Garrison said. "There's something about knowing the community that's very important."