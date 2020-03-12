NEW Health-related cancellations, changes: Here's what you need to know 3/12/20

Cancelling, postponing or changing an event because of coronavirus? Drop us a note at newsroom@pantagraph.com and we'll share the word.
Primary elections
- Bloomington precincts 21 and 48: Move from Westminster Village, 2025 W. Lincoln St., to DoubleTree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive.
- Normal Precinct 21: Moves from McLean County Nursing Home, 901 N. Main St., Normal, to Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St., Normal.
- Normal Precinct 10: Moves from Evergreen Place, 801 Gregory St., Normal, to Cardinal Court, 700 Gregory St., Normal.
General
- Illinois State University: Extends spring break until March 23; working to integrate online classes.
- McLean County Detention Facility: In-house visitation cancelled after 5 p.m. Thursday; remote visits only.
- Southern Illinois University: Extends spring break; working to integrate online classes at Carbondale campus.
- Northern Illinois University: Extends spring break; working to integrate online classes.
- University of Illinois System: Moving to online classes.
- Illinois General Assembly: Next week's sessions cancelled.
- Illinois State Capitol: Cancels permits for all scheduled tours and all events scheduled to take place at the Capitol Building.
- Sister Cities Exchange Program: Junior exchange program between Asahikawa, Japan, and Bloomington-Normal delayed until 2021.
Events
- Sharin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day parade; Saturday, uptown Normal; cancelled.
- Special Olympics Illinois: state basketball championships at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities; cancelled. Unified State Basketball Championships in Peoria also cancelled.
- Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades: cancelled.
- Zac Brown Band concert tour, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; March 12; postponed.
- Pearl Jam concert tour, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; April 4; postponed.