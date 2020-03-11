NEW INFO Health-related cancellations, changes: Here's what you need to know 3/11/20

Cancelling, postponing or changing an event because of coronavirus? Drop us a note at newsroom@pantagraph.com and we'll share the word.
Primary elections
- Bloomington Election Commission has moved a polling place from Westminster Village, 2025 W. Lincoln St., to DoubleTree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, for Tuesday's primary election.
- Polling places at McLean County Nursing Home and Evergreen Place, both in Normal, will be moved but replacement locations haven't been determined.
General
- Permits have been cancelled at the Illinois State Capitol for all scheduled tours and all events scheduled to take place at the Capitol Building.
- U.S. and Japanese committees for the junior exchange program between Asahikawa, Japan, and Bloomington-Normal have delayed the sister-city program until 2021 "in the interest of safety and prevention." The 10-month high school program that started in August remains in place; for now, one student in Japan and one in Bloomington-Normal are staying put, though the committees may change that decision.
Events
- Special Olympics Illinois has cancelled its state basketball championships at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities this weekend. The Unified State Basketball Championships in Peoria also have been cancelled.
- Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades; cancelled
- Zac Brown Band concert tour, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; March 12; postponed. A rescheduled date is expected; tickets will be good for the new date.
- Pearl Jam concert tour, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; April 4; postponed, updated ticket information not yet available.