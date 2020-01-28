New Lender's Bagels owner says acquisition will grow its portfolio; effect on Mattoon Bagelfest event unknown

MATTOON — Lender's Bagels and its Mattoon baking factory are set to become part of Bimbo Bakeries USA, which reports that it is the only "top 20 food company" to focus solely on the baking industry.

Earlier this month, Bimbo Bakeries USA completed the transaction with Conagra Brands to acquire its Lender’s business, including the brand, related intellectual property and the production facility in Mattoon. This facility produces refrigerated and frozen bagels.

"Our acquisition of the iconic Lender’s Bagels brand and Mattoon, Illinois, bakery gives us the opportunity to continue to grow our refrigerated and frozen product portfolio," said Maria Lynn, a spokeswoman for Horsham, Pennsylvania, based-Bimbo Bakeries USA. This company, which reports that it has 20,000 associates, is a business unit of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo.

The new owner has not yet released information about its plans for Lender's, the Mattoon factory, or this facility's role in the community's Bagelfest. When the Lender's plant opened in 1986, community leaders organized the first Bagelfest as a way to introduce the company to the community. The festival and its free bagel breakfast have been annual traditions ever since.