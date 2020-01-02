New life for the Transfer House? City leaders consider giving oversight to Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

DECATUR — City leaders are hoping new management will spur revitalization of the Transfer House, the official symbol of Decatur that has sat empty in Central Park for more than a decade.

The Decatur City Council on Monday will consider a funding agreement with the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau that includes oversight of the Transfer House as one of the agency's duties. The bureau would agree to raise money for interior and exterior improvements, which would allow it to be used as an event headquarters for festivals and activities in Central Park.

"This will make Central Park a more desirable location for all kinds of events the council is hoping to attract to downtown Decatur," City Manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a memo to the council, "and the DACVB will help market this addition seamlessly, since they will manage building use."

The city would retain ownership and "final control" over the historic structure, Wrighton wrote.

In exchange, the city would pay the bureau $250,000 annually for three years. Money would come from the city's hotel/motel tax, proceeds of which have also been used to support the agency in the past.