New playground to be unveiled Wednesday at Overlook Adventure Park

DECATUR — A new playground will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Overlook Adventure Park in Nelson Park.
Decatur Park District officials say the new interactive playground is designed for all ages and abilities and was provided by a partnerships between the Junior Welfare Association and Decatur Parks Foundation.
“This is a valuable addition to the Overlook Adventure Park area offering a public play space for our community intermingled with the businesses established there,” said Foundation Director Jill Applebee in a statement.
The playground will be unveiled with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
