New playground to be unveiled Wednesday at Overlook Adventure Park
New playground to be unveiled Wednesday at Overlook Adventure Park

DECATUR — A new playground will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Overlook Adventure Park in Nelson Park.

Decatur Park District officials say the new interactive playground is designed for all ages and abilities and was provided by a partnerships between the Junior Welfare Association and Decatur Parks Foundation.  

“This is a valuable addition to the Overlook Adventure Park area offering a public play space for our community intermingled with the businesses established there,” said Foundation Director Jill Applebee in a statement.

The playground will be unveiled with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

