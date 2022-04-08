New restaurant to open at former Mount Zion Solsa location

MOUNT ZION — The owners of the Four Star Family Restaurant in Mount Zion are planning to open a second restaurant not far from their current operation.

"We haven't decided on it yet, but there will be cakes and coffee, kind of like a hangout style café," said Four Star owner Afrim Aliu about plans for the former Solsa American Burrito Co. location in Mount Zion.

Aliu said there are plans to renovate the building — which has been vacant since Solsa closed its doors last year — and install video gaming machines once he receives the licenses needed from the state.

The business, which will be called Leonardos, will benefit from funds generated by the business development district that exists in Mount Zion to assist with such projects. The building is located at at 910 N. State Highway 121, just four doors south of the Four Star.

The village board approved the agreement with an Aliu and AL Apartments, of Decatur, on March 21.

The agreement calls for a 50% reimbursement of business district taxes generated by the business to cover eligible expenses, up to $313,000, incurred on or before July 31.

The business development district was created as an economic development tool that increase sales tax, service occupation tax and hotel tax by 1% for businesses operating in the district that includes land on both sides of Illinois 121 and Main Street in the village.

The money generated by those taxes are then placed in a fund that can be used to assist developers with plans and studies, land acquisition, site preparation, public infrastructure, renovating existing buildings, constructing new buildings and helping to reduce financing costs.

Aliu said he does not have a grand opening day for the café, but plans to have it open sometime in the summer.

