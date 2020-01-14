Niantic among Illinois communities to receive $500,000 public infrastructure grant

NIANTIC — The village of Niantic is among 26 communities in the state to receive a $500,000 grant for public infrastructure from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
“It is important the state support public infrastructure improvements as they become the backbone of future growth and economic development”, said Gov. JB Pritzker. “This year, DCEO had a forty percent increase in applications for this grant indicating the great need in our communities.”
Twenty-six communities across the state will receive federal funds totaling $12.5 million.
Recipients of the 2019 Community Development Block Grant for public infrastructure in Christian, Coles, Cumberland, Logan, Macon and Shelby counties are:
You have free articles remaining.
- Village of Niantic for water distribution system improvements;
- Village of Latham for water distribution system improvements;
- Village of Ashmore for water main replacements;
- Village of Humboldt for sewer plant and lift station upgrades;
- Flat Branch Township in Shelby County for water system improvements;
- Township of Mount Auburn for water distribution system improvements;
- Village of Mount Auburn for water distribution system improvements; and
- City of Neoga for waste water treatment plant and sewer lagoon improvements.
Funding for the public infrastructure program is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Grab a spoon: It's National Soup Month
051519-blm-lif-chilledpeasoup
021319-blm-lif-weddingsoup
020619-blm-lif-onionsoup
022019-blm-lif-blackbeansoup
120318-blm-food-carrotgingersoup
112818-blm-lif-nourishingsoup
032018-blm-lif-chickenfennel
012418-blm-lif-chickpeas
112217-blm-lif-leftovers
FOOD BUTTERNUT-SQUASH-SOUP SE
102616-blm-lif-chickensoup
092116-blm-lif-carrot soup
040616-blm-lif-avgolemono
ramensoup1
pumpkinsoup2
pumpkinsoup1
pumpkinsoup4
apples2
Shortcut chicken broth
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites