Niantic among Illinois communities to receive $500,000 public infrastructure grant
Niantic among Illinois communities to receive $500,000 public infrastructure grant

NIANTIC — The village of Niantic is among 26 communities in the state to receive a $500,000 grant for public infrastructure from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

 “It is important the state support public infrastructure improvements as they become the backbone of future growth and economic development”, said Gov. JB Pritzker. “This year, DCEO had a forty percent increase in applications for this grant indicating the great need in our communities.”

Twenty-six communities across the state will receive federal funds totaling $12.5 million. 

Recipients of the 2019 Community Development Block Grant for public infrastructure in Christian, Coles, Cumberland, Logan, Macon and Shelby counties are:

  • Village of Niantic for water distribution system improvements;
  • Village of Latham for water distribution system improvements;
  • Village of Ashmore for water main replacements;
  • Village of Humboldt for sewer plant and lift station upgrades;
  • Flat Branch Township in Shelby County for water system improvements;
  • Township of Mount Auburn for water distribution system improvements;
  • Village of Mount Auburn for water distribution system improvements; and 
  • City of Neoga for waste water treatment plant and sewer lagoon improvements.

Funding for the public infrastructure program is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

