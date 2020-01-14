Niantic among Illinois communities to receive $500,000 public infrastructure grant

NIANTIC — The village of Niantic is among 26 communities in the state to receive a $500,000 grant for public infrastructure from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“It is important the state support public infrastructure improvements as they become the backbone of future growth and economic development”, said Gov. JB Pritzker. “This year, DCEO had a forty percent increase in applications for this grant indicating the great need in our communities.”

Twenty-six communities across the state will receive federal funds totaling $12.5 million.

Recipients of the 2019 Community Development Block Grant for public infrastructure in Christian, Coles, Cumberland, Logan, Macon and Shelby counties are:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Village of Niantic for water distribution system improvements;

Village of Latham for water distribution system improvements;

Village of Ashmore for water main replacements;

Village of Humboldt for sewer plant and lift station upgrades;

Flat Branch Township in Shelby County for water system improvements;

Township of Mount Auburn for water distribution system improvements;

Village of Mount Auburn for water distribution system improvements; and

City of Neoga for waste water treatment plant and sewer lagoon improvements.