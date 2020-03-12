Nicole Bateman tapped to lead Decatur-Macon County EDC; Ryan McCrady taking Springfield role

DECATUR — Ryan McCrady, who served as Decatur's city manager before his past five years as president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County, is leaving for a similar role in Springfield. Nicole Bateman has been named the new president, the EDC announced Thursday.
Bateman has been the executive director of the Midwest Inland Port since 2017 and community marketing manager for Limitless Decatur & Macon County since 2015.
McCrady has accepted a position as president and CEO of the Springfield-Sangamon Growth Alliance, a public-private partnership created as the Land of Lincoln Economic Development Corporation in 2018.
He came to Decatur in 2008 and served as city manager until he took on the EDC role in January 2015.
“I am grateful for the opportunities this community has provided and I have been extraordinarily proud of the growth the local economy has seen. The new position in Springfield affords me the opportunity to be closer to family,” McCrady said in a statement. “Nicole has been a key player for this organization since 2015, and her leadership, along with board support, will continue to drive this community forward at record pace.”
You have free articles remaining.
McCrady is a native of Divernon, a Sangamon County village about 16 miles north of Springfield.
McCrady and Bateman will work together in their new roles to drive economic growth regionally, the EDC said.
"I am honored to accept this position and believe this is a critical time for our region to continue to look for collaboration and growth strategies throughout our central Illinois gateway," Bateman said in a statement. "My work with the Midwest Inland Port and Community Branding and Marketing, in conjunction with our collaborative partners, has brought recognition to Decatur & Macon County as 2nd in the Nation for MSA Economic Strength, Top City to Watch, Top 25 City for Global Trade, and 3rd in the Nation as Emerging Logistics and Distribution Center."
EDC Board President Dennis Whalen said the announcement is good news for everyone.
"With Ryan continuing to be a collaborative resource and Nicole driving our organization it puts us in a unique and strong position to strengthen our regional economics, and leverage the diverse competitive advantages of our region," he said.
This story will be updated.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512