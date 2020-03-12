Nicole Bateman to lead Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County; Ryan McCrady taking Springfield role

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

McCrady is a native of Divernon, a Sangamon County village about 16 miles north of Springfield.

McCrady and Bateman will work together in their new roles to drive economic growth regionally, the EDC said.

"I am honored to accept this position and believe this is a critical time for our region to continue to look for collaboration and growth strategies throughout our central Illinois gateway," Bateman said in a statement. "My work with the Midwest Inland Port and Community Branding and Marketing, in conjunction with our collaborative partners, has brought recognition to Decatur & Macon County as 2nd in the Nation for MSA Economic Strength, Top City to Watch, Top 25 City for Global Trade, and 3rd in the Nation as Emerging Logistics and Distribution Center."

EDC Board President Dennis Whalen said the announcement is good news for everyone.

"With Ryan continuing to be a collaborative resource and Nicole driving our organization it puts us in a unique and strong position to strengthen our regional economics, and leverage the diverse competitive advantages of our region," he said.

This story will be updated.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.