Nine COVID-19 deaths reported in Macon County, officials say

DECATUR — The number of residents with COVID-19 who have died is now at nine, officials said Sunday afternoon.

The patients were a Decatur woman in her 90s, whose death was reported earlier Sunday, and a woman in her 70s. All nine of those who have died in Macon County were residents of Fair Havens Senior Living Facility.

No new cases were reported Sunday. There have been 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, of which 36 have been at Fair Havens. Management has not responded to messages seeking comment in recent days.

Nine people have been released from isolation, according to the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team. Three are hospitalized, and 33 are in home isolation.

The county's information included the number of tests completed and pending, but has not done so in recent days. Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley explained, in response to a question from the Herald & Review, this is because the circumstances around testing have changed.

Tests are now being processed by commercial labs, rather than going through the Illinois Department of Public Health and requiring pre-authorization. Because of this, the county health department does not constantly have an accurate count of pending tests, she said.