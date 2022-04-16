 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

No injuries in Decatur apartment fire Friday

  • 0
Decatur Fire Department
Provided photo

DECATUR — Decatur firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a third-floor apartment on Friday afternoon. 

Watch now: 911 dispatchers offer calm voice at difficult times

The apartment at 1612 N. Water St. was unoccupied, according to a news release from the Decatur Fire Department. The smoke was coming from a bedroom in the apartment, and firefighters encountered moderate smoke and fire conditions before extinguishing the fire in approximately an hour. No injuries were reported to firefighters.

Investigators determined the fire to be unintentional.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Walk among the wildflowers at Bloomington's Hedge Apple Woods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News