No injuries in Decatur apartment fire Friday

DECATUR — Decatur firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a third-floor apartment on Friday afternoon.
The apartment at 1612 N. Water St. was unoccupied, according to a news release from the Decatur Fire Department. The smoke was coming from a bedroom in the apartment, and firefighters encountered moderate smoke and fire conditions before extinguishing the fire in approximately an hour. No injuries were reported to firefighters.
Investigators determined the fire to be unintentional.
PHOTOS: Fire guts Decatur warehouse
Flames burst through the windows of a warehouse in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue in Decatur. Three commercial structures were destroyed in the three-alarm fire that required all of the Decatur Fire Department's equipment to control and extinguish.
Mark Hunter could do nothing but watch as flames made their way through a group of buildings along Grand Avenue in Decatur on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire's spread to a neighboring building owned by Hunter.
Crews respond to a warehouse fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street in May.
Crews respond to a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street on Saturday afternoon. Thick, black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
