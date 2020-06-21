No new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County on Sunday
No new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County on Sunday

DECATUR — Macon County has no new cases of coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

According to a news release from the County Communication Team,  the overall number of confirmed cases remains at 218. Of those confirmed cases, 150 have been released from isolation, 45 remain in home isolation and one remains hospitalized. There have been 22 coronavirus-related deaths.

Health officials continue to encourage all community members to implement social distancing and wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

