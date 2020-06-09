No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Macon County on Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Macon County's COVID-19 total stayed at 203 on Tuesday, with no new cases being reported.

The numbers are released daily by the Crisis Communication Team.

Since the pandemic began, Illinois has reported 129,212 cases of COVID-19 and 6,018 deaths, including 797 cases and 95 deaths announced Tuesday.

Will there be a second COVID-19 surge in Illinois? These are the stats to watch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0