No new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Macon County
0 comments

No new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Macon County

  • 0

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Saturday said no additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

The department provides an update of coronavirus cases daily.

There have been 104 total, with 75 being residents or staff members of a nursing home or congregate living facility. 

"However, the public should not have a false sense of security that only congregate living facilities are at risk," the department said in a statement. "There are symptomatic and asymptomatic people in our community that have COVID-19 and could potentially be spreading it to others. That is one reason why it is so incredibly important that preventive measures continue to be taken by all. Any contact with others is an increased risk of exposure and should be limited whenever possible."

Fourteen people have been released from isolation, the department said. 

Eighty additional deaths from coronavirus disease in Illinois were reported Saturday by the state Department of Public Health. There also were 2,119 new cases statewide.

Illinois sets new golf guidelines

Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News