DECATUR — Multiple Decatur Fire Department units were dispatched around 7 p.m. Monday to 470 N. 32nd St. on a report of a house fire.

Crews found smoke coming from the open front door; occupants were standing in the front yard. Fire units found a small attic fire that was quickly extinguished, the department said in a statement.

The occupants, two adults and a child, were relocated to a hotel. The damage estimate is $5,576.

