 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northbound lane at 1st South Shores Ave. closed Thursday during manhole work
0 comments

Northbound lane at 1st South Shores Ave. closed Thursday during manhole work

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— The northbound outside lane along 1st South Shores Avenue will be closed starting 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Sanitary manhole work at the intersection of Franklin Street Road is causing the lane closure and should be complete around 6 p.m. Motorists in the area are encouraged to practice caution and expect delays around the work zone.

39 famous people who have called the Decatur area home

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News