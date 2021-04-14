Northbound lane at 1st South Shores Ave. closed Thursday during manhole work

DECATUR— The northbound outside lane along 1st South Shores Avenue will be closed starting 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Sanitary manhole work at the intersection of Franklin Street Road is causing the lane closure and should be complete around 6 p.m. Motorists in the area are encouraged to practice caution and expect delays around the work zone.
