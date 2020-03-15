Northeast Community Fund to operate as drive-through pantry

The Northeast Community Fund will operate its food pantry as a drive-through starting Monday to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The nonprofit will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., it said on its Facebook page. Clients are asked to drive to the south side of the building and remain in their cars so that staff and volunteers can load food boxes into vehicles. Vehicles will exit onto the Community Care Campus and back onto King Street. Walk-ups will also be accepted.

The lobby and other offices and services at Northeast Community Fund will be closed through March 31, and the center will not accept donations of food, clothing or housewares through that time.

Monetary donations are needed to keep the food pantry stocked. Checks can be sent to 839 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Decatur, IL 62521. Online donations can be made at northeastcommunityfund.org or on Facebook.

"Now more than ever, we ask for prayers for our community and nation," the center said.

