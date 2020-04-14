Number of Illinois background check requests for gun transactions breaks records in March

The Illinois State Police also announced last week an emergency rule easing renewal requirements for Firearm Owner Identification cards and concealed carry permits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately, FOID cards and concealed carry permits will remain valid during the duration of Pritzker’s disaster proclamation and for 12 months after if the holders submit renewal applications, even if they weren’t submitted before the expiration date.

Concealed carry permit holders will not have to submit proof of the required three-hour training with their renewal applications and will have 12 months after the end of the disaster proclamation to submit proof of completing the training.

The state police will continue to enforce FOID card and concealed carry rules, and card holders who receive revocation notices are required to comply.

The disaster proclamation currently extends through April 30. Even before the outbreak of COVID-19 in Illinois, gun rights groups were suing the state police for delays in processing FOID card and concealed carry permit applications.

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit is the Illinois State Rifle Association, which negotiated the new rules with the state police.