Watch now: Gloria Martin was a friend to many in the Decatur community

DECATUR — It seemed that everyone knew Gloria Martin.

Her youngest son, Silas, who died of cancer in 2014, was known throughout the community for his steadfast faith in the face of a nearly lifelong battle with the disease and all that goes along with it. And where Silas was known, so was his mother. She was his tireless advocate and chief caregiver through it all. After his death, she wrote on Facebook:

“We want the world to know that this is a celebration,” she wrote. “Silas is no longer trapped in his body, nor is his vision impaired. He is with Jesus, and he wanted us to long to be with him.”

And now, so is she. Gloria Martin died on Friday, April 2, of injuries sustained during a kitchen fire at her home the previous night. The fire is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Decatur Police Department.