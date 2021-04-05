 Skip to main content
Watch now: Gloria Martin was a friend to many in the Decatur community
Watch now: Gloria Martin was a friend to many in the Decatur community

DECATUR — It seemed that everyone knew Gloria Martin.

Her youngest son, Silas, who died of cancer in 2014, was known throughout the community for his steadfast faith in the face of a nearly lifelong battle with the disease and all that goes along with it. And where Silas was known, so was his mother. She was his tireless advocate and chief caregiver through it all. After his death, she wrote on Facebook:

Martin_Gloria 1 11.29.17.jpg

Gloria Martin with a photo of her son, Silas, at her home in Decatur in 2017. 

“We want the world to know that this is a celebration,” she wrote. “Silas is no longer trapped in his body, nor is his vision impaired. He is with Jesus, and he wanted us to long to be with him.”

And now, so is she. Gloria Martin died on Friday, April 2, of injuries sustained during a kitchen fire at her home the previous night. The fire is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Decatur Police Department. 

Her son, Shobi, posted on her Facebook page on Monday that the services would be private and just for close family members, but he said he wanted to ensure that her friends heard the news, and asked for prayers. Martin is survived by Shobi and his wife, Prudence; her daughter, Kristin Kiest and Kiest's boyfriend, Brody Ahlfield; her former husband Brock, and two grandchildren, Alaina and Connor Kiest; brothers John (Liz) Wooden and Bob (Teresa) Wooden.

martin_gloria-091019.JPG

FILE: Gloria Martin, right, attends Paint Decatur Gold at Dennis School in 2019. 

“She loved playing on the praise team (at Northwest Christian Church),” Kristin Kiest said. “Even when her COPD was acting up and bothering her she loved playing the piano.”

Martin also tried to remain positive and upbeat even in the face of Silas' illness, Kiest said. When Kiest was younger, mother and daughter took weekend trips to Indiana to visit family and those are fond memories.

Because of Silas' pediatric cancer, Martin got to know Amy Gillen and Shannon Carter, both of whom also had sons affected by and ultimately lost to cancer. The three women supported each other and worked together to bring awareness to pediatric cancer and issues like the difficulties with insurance coverage and the low amount of funding for pediatric cancer research. They also offered their support to other parents of kids with cancer.

DOMINANT

Shannon Carter, left to right, Amy Gillen, and Gloria Martin pose for a photos with photos of their children who they lost to brain tumors. The three mixed the photos of each child to show the bond they have together.

“I am very sad and my heart breaks for her family,” Carter said. “She was an inspiration to so many. She was so eloquent and put things into words what some of us could not. She was a comfort to me because sometimes it was just so nice to speak with someone who really 'gets it', who knows what it was like, misses a child , and all the possibilities lost with them.

“Gloria gave of herself unselfishly. I will miss her personally and her drive to promote awareness for pediatric cancer has lost a fierce leader. She was such a kind person with a enormous heart.”

093015-dec-lif-gloriamartin1

Gloria Martin with copies of her book in her living room, where Silas spent his final days. The quilt was a gift and is made from Silas' T-shirts. 

Martin was the author of a book, “I Cry in the Shower: Loving Silas Living with Cancer” which told in unvarnished detail what it was like to care for a child with cancer. She only cried in front of Silas twice, she said in an interview with the Herald & Review, and it upset him so much that she confined her crying to the shower, thus the title of the book.

Silas' faith sustained him, which she also wrote about, and his faith helped strengthen hers. He donated his brain to research, and he planned his own visitation and funeral.

Silas Martin

“It makes me happy to think Silas was waiting for her at the gates of heaven,” Carter said. “I'm sure it was a wonderful reunion.”

Ayn Owens was also a friend of Martin's, and the two spoke often. Martin knew how close Owens was to her late grandmother, nicknamed “LGM” for “Little Grandma,” and once followed a car to McDonald's, a favorite of LGM, because the car's license plate included those letters. Martin bought Happy Meals for Owens and herself and took them to Owens' home. That spirit of doing thoughtful things for others is what Owens will remember of her friend.

“Gloria and I corresponded regularly,” Owens said. “She had a caring and giving nature that was most evident during her years of caring for Silas. Gloria liked to check with me for needs of others.

120214-dec-loc-wish3

Gloria Martin with her son, Silas, during a visit by Adam Richman, host of the 'Man vs. Food' television show.

“A few years ago, a veteran moving into an apartment wished he had a cast iron skillet. Gloria showed up at my door with hers and a Kroger gift card for him. When she received copies of her book she brought one of the first to me. I will miss our serious and fun conversations. Since we had both been caregivers she told me we had an Angel bond. I always admired her spunk even during tough battles.”

Our previous stories on Silas Martin

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

