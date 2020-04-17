Officials: Another Decatur group facility has a case of COVID-19; additional data released

DECATUR — Eight of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Macon County have been released from isolation, officials said Friday.
The information came as part of a new package of data being released by the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team. The team also said Friday that one of the county's 46 confirmed cases is associated with Villa Clara Post Acute, a Decatur rehabilitative facility.
The county is already dealing with an outbreak at Fair Havens Senior Living, with which 33 of the confirmed cases have been associated. Seven Macon County residents, who were all also residents of Fair Havens, have died. The seventh death was announced Friday morning.
The Herald & Review is reaching out to Villa Clara for a comment.
Fair Havens Administrator Mark Matthews has not responded to messages seeking comment this week. On Friday, no one answered the phone when a reporter called three separate times.
In the new breakdown of information, the Crisis Communication Team said four people are hospitalized and 27 are isolating in their homes. The gender breakdown is 69.6% female and 30.% male.
Racial demographic data was also made available for the first time. It showed that 60.9% of Macon County's patients were white; 30.4% were black; 4.3% were Asian; and the race of 4.3% of the patients was not known or left blank.
See the graphic:
This is a developing story that will be updated.
