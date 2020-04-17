Officials: Another Decatur group facility has a case of COVID-19; additional data released

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Eight of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Macon County have been released from isolation, officials said Friday.

The information came as part of a new package of data being released by the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team. The team also said Friday that one of the county's 46 confirmed cases is associated with Villa Clara Post Acute, a Decatur rehabilitative facility.

The county is already dealing with an outbreak at Fair Havens Senior Living, with which 33 of the confirmed cases have been associated. Seven Macon County residents, who were all also residents of Fair Havens, have died. The seventh death was announced Friday morning.

The Herald & Review is reaching out to Villa Clara for a comment.

Fair Havens Administrator Mark Matthews has not responded to messages seeking comment this week. On Friday, no one answered the phone when a reporter called three separate times.