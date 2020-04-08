Officials continue to urge precautions as state passes 15,000 cases of COVID-19

One person in Macon County has died, a man in his 80s who was a resident of Fair Havens Senior Living and whose death was confirmed Tuesday evening.

Health officials said earlier this week that at least four people at a senior living facility had been diagnosed with the virus; while the health department would not confirm that facility was Fair Havens, several government officials did so.

In a video posted on the city's website, Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton said: "We’ve been assured by the management of that facility that they’re taking appropriate actions to further shut down access to the facility, do more testing and protect both the residents and employees of that facility."

Wrighton also said the Decatur Public Transit System is asking that riders wear face masks on buses. He said signs recommending the masks will be posted Wednesday. The masks will be required later in the month.

"We're entering a transition period where we recommend for the safety of drivers and the traveling public that you have a face mask, but at some point, about 10 days out, it will be required in the interest of public safety," Wrighton said.