Officials: No confirmed COVID-19 cases in Macon County; 3 tests given, 1 result pending

People with confirmed cases of COVID-19 should remain in isolation to protect others from getting the virus. Isolation means complete separation from other people as much as possible. Isolated people should not leave their home and should avoid contact with others in their household.

If you have had limited contact with a person under quarantine, you do not have to go into quarantine yourself, but you should stay away from others as much as possible. “Limited contact” is defined as being at least six feet apart from the quarantined person for 10 minutes to up to two hours. If you have had contact with an individual under isolation, you should be quarantined.

What happens if my family is quarantined or isolated?

If an entire household is isolated, the Macon County Health Department staff and its partners will work to ensure that the family has an adequate supply of food and medicine. Community members are urged to dial the local 2-1-1 number for information on assistance in attaining necessary items during this uncertain time. When a household has a mix of isolated individuals and quarantined individuals, one quarantined individual may leave the household for an hour to secure food, medicine and other essential supplies. This protocol applies to the household even if an isolated individual is in the hospital.