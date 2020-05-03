Officials report death of 13th Macon County resident with COVID-19

DECATUR — A man in his 70s is the 13th person in Macon County who died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.
The Joint Crisis Communications Team said in a statement that the man had been a resident of Villa Clara Post Acute. Additionally, the team said there had been one case of the virus confirmed since Saturday, bringing the total of Macon County cases to 122.
Officials previously said only one case of COVID-19 was associated with the Villa Clara facility at 500 W. McKinley Ave. The Herald & Review has sought confirmation that is still the case.
"We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of this resident and ask that they are given respect and privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved one," said the team, which is made up of government and health care leaders.
Ten people with the virus are hospitalized in Macon County, and 77 are in home isolation. Twenty-two people have been released from isolation, officials said.
"All community members, whether feeling ill or well, must implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19. This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible," officials said.
Here's more demographic information about the cases in Macon County:
