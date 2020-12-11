Officials urge COVID-19 caution amid backdrop of modest progress; Coles County reports another COVID death

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state continues to make gradual progress in suppressing the spread of COVID-19, but added the threat of a Thanksgiving surge is still possible.
“At the beginning of the week, I said that I was hopeful that some of the recent early improvement in our COVID leading indicators will continue. And I'm glad to say that we have yet to see a reversal in our progress,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 update .
Still, Pritzker added, “I cannot overstate how preliminary this progress is. … We unfortunately still have hundreds more Illinoisans in the hospital fighting COVID-19 than we did at our spring peak, but we're also hundreds below our overall pandemic record to date of November 25,” he said.
The state reported another 196 residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 13,861.
Among the deaths announced Thursday was that of a Coles County resident, bringing to 65 the county’s death total since the start of the pandemic, the local health department said. It also said an additional 31 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 11,101 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, bringing its total to 823,531.
As of Wednesday night, 5,138 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 606 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged holiday celebrants to keep gatherings to one household, avoiding large gatherings.
Ezike said while it could be several months before a vaccine is widely available to the general public, it’s important to continue to observe public health mitigations in the meantime.
“I urge you not to plan an end-of -year party or holiday party in the large gatherings that we're used to, but start planning for the end-of-pandemic party for next year,” she said.
When the vaccine becomes available, she will take it, she said.
“I do trust in vaccines. I trust in the development and approval system that has been created in this country, and from what is known, the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine has been evaluated appropriately,” she said.
She said it’s important for public health officials to dispel rumors about the vaccine.
“I think more people than not are interested in getting this vaccine, and the job of the Public Health Department, of the government, is to ensure that everyone has the adequate information with which to make the best choice for themselves and their families,” she said. “So it's not going to be about coercing anyone. It's about communicating with everyone, making sure they have the right facts to make the best decision.”
