Officials urge COVID-19 caution amid backdrop of modest progress; Coles County reports another COVID death

Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged holiday celebrants to keep gatherings to one household, avoiding large gatherings.

Ezike said while it could be several months before a vaccine is widely available to the general public, it’s important to continue to observe public health mitigations in the meantime.

“I urge you not to plan an end-of -year party or holiday party in the large gatherings that we're used to, but start planning for the end-of-pandemic party for next year,” she said.

When the vaccine becomes available, she will take it, she said.

“I do trust in vaccines. I trust in the development and approval system that has been created in this country, and from what is known, the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine has been evaluated appropriately,” she said.

She said it’s important for public health officials to dispel rumors about the vaccine.

“I think more people than not are interested in getting this vaccine, and the job of the Public Health Department, of the government, is to ensure that everyone has the adequate information with which to make the best choice for themselves and their families,” she said. “So it's not going to be about coercing anyone. It's about communicating with everyone, making sure they have the right facts to make the best decision.”

