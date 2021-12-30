Old Kings Orchard open gym returns Sunday

DECATUR — The Old Kings Orchard Community Center gym at 815 N. Church St. will host open gym again beginning Sunday, Jan. 2.

The gym will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. It has been closed due to COVID-19. Cost is $1 and the open gym is for ages sixth grade and older.

A new floor with the OKO logo was installed in the fall.

The center has continued to serve the community throughout the pandemic with monthly food boxes, produce, a free food pantry and assistance pairing community members in need with social services.

For information, call Turk at 217-619-5054.

