Old Kings Orchard open gym returns Sunday

OLD Kings Orchard 2 110121.JPG

One of the new features at the Old King's Orchard Community Center is the gymnasium floor, added days before the recent anniversary celebration. “The gym has always been a really important part of our work at OKO,” OKO board member Alida Graham said.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR — The Old Kings Orchard Community Center gym at 815 N. Church St. will host open gym again beginning Sunday, Jan. 2.

The gym will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. It has been closed due to COVID-19. Cost is $1 and the open gym is for ages sixth grade and older.

A new floor with the OKO logo was installed in the fall.

The center has continued to serve the community throughout the pandemic with monthly food boxes, produce, a free food pantry and assistance pairing community members in need with social services.

For information, call Turk at 217-619-5054.

PHOTOS: Family Fun Day at Old King's Orchard

1 of 10

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982.

