On a wing and a prayer: Football and food score big on Super Bowl Sunday in Decatur

FORSYTH — Winging it on Super Bowl Sunday is a big part of football fun for a lot of fans.

The National Chicken Council, which monitors such things, predicted that Americans were expected to chomp their way through 1.4 billion chicken wings as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs battled it out in history’s 54th Super Bowl.

Over at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Forsyth, Jeanie DeBolt and her boyfriend, Ed Kemnitz, were seated and ready to do their part to inflate the food numbers. They usually watch the big game with a party at home, but delicious wings and washing up you get to walk away from led them to touchdown at Wild Wings this year.

“No, we’re not doing the clean-up this time,” said DeBolt, 56. “And it’s also nice to be here in a kind of group atmosphere.”

The Decatur couple weren't die hard fans for either team but decided their wings would go down smoother with a Chiefs victory. “That team has been through so much, and they’ve now got a great coach, a great team and it’s been 50 years since they’ve been in; I’d like to see them pull it off,” said Kemnitz, 58.