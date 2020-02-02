On a wing and a prayer: Football and food score big on Super Bowl Sunday in Decatur

FORSYTH — Winging it on Super Bowl Sunday is a big part of football fun for a lot of fans.
The National Chicken Council, which monitors such things, predicted that Americans were expected to chomp their way through 1.4 billion chicken wings as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs battled it out in history’s 54th Super Bowl.
Over at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Forsyth, Jeanie DeBolt and her boyfriend, Ed Kemnitz, were seated and ready to do their part to inflate the food numbers. They usually watch the big game with a party at home, but delicious wings and washing up you get to walk away from led them to touchdown at Wild Wings this year.
“No, we’re not doing the clean-up this time,” said DeBolt, 56. “And it’s also nice to be here in a kind of group atmosphere.”
The Decatur couple weren't die hard fans for either team but decided their wings would go down smoother with a Chiefs victory. “That team has been through so much, and they’ve now got a great coach, a great team and it’s been 50 years since they’ve been in; I’d like to see them pull it off,” said Kemnitz, 58.
Making sure the kitchen pulled off the food orders was part of the job of Wild Wings Department Manager Zachary Lucassian, 25. He said they’ve got rapid-fire wing scoring down to a fine art. “Yeah, we have the capacity to do roughly 400 wings every 15 minutes,” he said. “We’re ready.”
You have free articles remaining.
The restaurant spiced up its offerings with some big-ticket giveaways and prize drawings, with goodies ranging from a 50-inch television to a Super Bowl LIV Bud Light neon sign.
“This football game is the biggest event for our calendar year,” said Lucassian.
Sunday is the day traditionally reserved for church but there is no need to put God on the bench when you can combine faith, football, food and fellowship. Decatur’s First Church of the Nazarene knows how to play the game with its “Souper Bowl” event, a game-watching tradition that dates back at least 10 years.
Members of the congregation and guests prepare the food — lots of soups, of course, plus chili and desserts, munchies and all kinds of good stuff, and the game is shown on a 20-foot screen in the church’s cavernous “Grove Room.”
Master of ceremonies Scott Chapman said there are awards for the best dishes, even the best-looking dishes, with a gym and video games for non-football fan kids. The event is designed to score big with families and was open to anyone, not just church members, with crowd numbers typically climbing toward 200.
“It’s free, there is no pressure here, no preaching, we just all gather together with friends and enjoy ourselves watching the game,” said Chapman, 51. “It’s a lot of fun.”
The mission for 100-year-old veterans: Super Bowl coin flip
Chiefs fan goes from POW to special Super Bowl guest
Chiefs fan goes from POW to special Super Bowl guest
Chiefs fan goes from POW to special Super Bowl guest
DOMINANT
SPORTS-FBN-SUPERBOWL-HOTEL-FL (copy)
Super Bowl Stadium
Super Bowl Stadium
OPTION
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid