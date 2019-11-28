ON BIZ: The District brings unique fare to downtown shop

Describing The District, the newest downtown Decatur shopping destination, is hard to do, even for its owner.
“It's something different for Decatur,” said Cody Davis, who opened the business at 190 W. Wood St. with his wife, Breanna, on Black Friday.
The difficulty describing it lies in the mix of items it carries.
“We have a little bit of everything,” Davis said of the store, which brings to three the number of businesses that recently opened in that block.
At one end of the store there's a display of new vinyl records, featuring artists that cater to his taste in hard rock. There's a shelf that includes a selection of honey, tea, all natural make-up and beauty products and houseware items. Add to that clothing, jewelry and other unique items like Loog guitars -- perfect for instilling the an early love for playing music the young kids.
It's still early in the process, Davis said, so expect the selection of items to grow as the business gets settled.
Many of the items are things they used to go to other towns to buy, things they've come across during their travels or things they've seen online while interacting with other small business owners from around the country.
The Decatur natives aren't new to owning a business. They operate Fine & Dandy, an online clothing line, so supporting small businesses and carrying items made in America is important.
The latest business venture is the culmination of something each of them have thought about doing for a while. It also seemed like the right thing to do.
Rather than complain about Decatur and things it doesn't have, the couple decided “to take the risk.”
Their selection of merchandise isn't the only things different about the business.
Because they have full-time jobs during the day, the business is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For more about the business, check it out on Facebook.
***
It took a lot of last-minute work, but Giggles re-opened Saturday in its new, expanded location at 112 Merchant St.
Owner Chrissy Spurlock said she was determined to be open on Small Business Saturday and was rewarded with long lines of customers who appeared pleased by what they saw.
There's still some work to be done, but she's taking the long-term view of things.
Even after 11 years in the former location, Spurlock said they were always looking to improve. She said the additional space will allow for even more of the unique items the store has become known for.
The bakery inside the new store will open once the kitchen is approved by the Macon County Health Department. The hope is it will be ready in time for the Downtown Christmas Walk on Wednesday.
“As soon as we get that approval, we're good to go,” said Andi Arnold Mooney, who will lead the baking efforts.
***
The Downtown Christmas Walk will go from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. New this year will be the availability of the Downtown Trolley to help shoppers navigate the expanding shopping district's core, which now includes businesses like The District on West Wood Street.
Jarrod Cox of the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said there also will be hot cocoa stations and roaming entertainers.
