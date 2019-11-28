ON BIZ: The District brings unique fare to downtown shop

The latest business venture is the culmination of something each of them have thought about doing for a while. It also seemed like the right thing to do.

Rather than complain about Decatur and things it doesn't have, the couple decided “to take the risk.”

Their selection of merchandise isn't the only things different about the business.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Because they have full-time jobs during the day, the business is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more about the business, check it out on Facebook.

***

It took a lot of last-minute work, but Giggles re-opened Saturday in its new, expanded location at 112 Merchant St.

Owner Chrissy Spurlock said she was determined to be open on Small Business Saturday and was rewarded with long lines of customers who appeared pleased by what they saw.

There's still some work to be done, but she's taking the long-term view of things.