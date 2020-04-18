On Lake Decatur, fishing and social distancing meet

DECATUR— With most activities stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are still fishing — and they look to local shops for bait, tackle and supplies.
Sharp Outdoors opened Thursday, at a time when many businesses have been forced to close their doors. The shop at 1920 E. Mound Road specializes in bait for crappies, also selling fishing rods and apparel. It is owned by part-time paramedics Lee Sharp, 43, and his wife Jennifer, 42.
"The ability to get outside and social distance, I think it's totally important right now," he said. "It gives you a sense of peace and it allows you to just remain calm and think about things without any outside distractions."
The tackle shop is operating as an "essential business" under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay at home order, which also closed state parks and other facilities. Lake Decatur, which is administered by the city, is open. City officials said fishing and boating on the lake is allowed, but social distancing rules still apply.
Bait and tackle shops like the Sharps' are important for people like Todd Davis, a regular fisherman who was casting his line Saturday afternoon at Lake Decatur.
“It's certainly a big hobby of mine and I've competitively fished for a number of years," Davis said. "Anytime I get out in the spring, and certainly all summer long, it's advantageous if I can.”
The Forsyth 46-year-old normally fishes on weekends, but after a few weeks of indoor quarantine, he's been fishing more often. And the timing was perfect since crappie tend to be caught more frequently this time of year, according to Davis.
"The water gets warm enough to where the fish will come up and lay their eggs," he explained. "The fish should be starting to come up shallow so I thought I'd go out and see if the water was warm enough for them to be near the docks."
Davis gets his fishing supplies from Mike's Tackle World, a staple business in Decatur since 1978 that sells a variety of bait, tackle and fishing products. Owner Joanna Lowe, 72, said the past weeks have been busy, but nothing can keep her regular customers off of the water.
"That's their recreation, they love to go fish and get relaxed," Lowe said. "Some of them go for the fun and a lot of them like to catch the fish and take it home to eat it. I've even been getting guys out of town."
Fisherman Tom Morse noticed a growth in local fishing too. The 69-year-old was casting his line on Lake Decatur off of his home dock Saturday afternoon. As an avid fisherman, he said he knows the regulars that fish in the neighborhood, but some new faces have joined them in the past few weeks.
“I've seen people out in this neighborhood I've never seen before," Morse said. "We all have to get through this somehow.”
