On Lake Decatur, fishing and social distancing meet

“It's certainly a big hobby of mine and I've competitively fished for a number of years," Davis said. "Anytime I get out in the spring, and certainly all summer long, it's advantageous if I can.”

The Forsyth 46-year-old normally fishes on weekends, but after a few weeks of indoor quarantine, he's been fishing more often. And the timing was perfect since crappie tend to be caught more frequently this time of year, according to Davis.

"The water gets warm enough to where the fish will come up and lay their eggs," he explained. "The fish should be starting to come up shallow so I thought I'd go out and see if the water was warm enough for them to be near the docks."

Davis gets his fishing supplies from Mike's Tackle World, a staple business in Decatur since 1978 that sells a variety of bait, tackle and fishing products. Owner Joanna Lowe, 72, said the past weeks have been busy, but nothing can keep her regular customers off of the water.

"That's their recreation, they love to go fish and get relaxed," Lowe said. "Some of them go for the fun and a lot of them like to catch the fish and take it home to eat it. I've even been getting guys out of town."