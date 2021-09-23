Operation Enduring Support accepting donations for holiday care packages

DECATUR — Operation Enduring Support is now accepting donations for Christmas Care Packages for deployed military members.
“Our young men and women in foreign countries do not have access to Post Exchanges and can really use the items they receive, along with a reminder that people back home have not forgotten them,” said director Ann Irwin.
Items can be dropped off at Grace United Methodist Church, 901 N. Main St. in Decatur, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Thursday until Nov. 18.
Suggested donations include protein bars, cheese and cracker packs, beef jerky, individual instant coffee packs, powdered drink and hot chocolate packs, hard candies and gum, hand and foot warmers, and personal care items like deodorant, razors, eye drops, lip balm, tooth brushes and tooth paste.
Also needed are letters from school and Sunday school children, puzzle books and playing cards, Gorilla tape, cotton swabs, wet wipes, 2022 calendars and holiday greeting cards.