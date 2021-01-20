Operation Enduring Support is collecting items for Easter care packages to deployed military

DECATUR— Donations are being accepted for Easter care packages to deployed military.
Items for Operation Enduring Support can be delivered to Grace United Methodist Church, 901 N. Main St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Monetary donations are accepted as well and the last day to donate is March 11.
Ann Irwin, director of Operation Enduring Support, said needed items include letters from school and Sunday school children, individually wrapped hard candy, gum, Gorilla Tape, hanging car deodorizers, cotton swabs, wet wipes, 2021 calendars and new greeting cards.
"Our young men and women in foreign countries do not have access to Post Exchanges and can really use the items they receive, along with a reminder that people back home have not forgotten them," said Irwin in a statement.
APO and FPO addresses can be sent to a.iriwin@att.net or by calling (217) 428-5936. Additional information can also be found by calling Grace UMC at (217) 429-5374.
Photos: Volunteers help VFW Post 454 place flags at East Lawn Cemetery
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten