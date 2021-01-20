Operation Enduring Support is collecting items for Easter care packages to deployed military

DECATUR— Donations are being accepted for Easter care packages to deployed military.

Items for Operation Enduring Support can be delivered to Grace United Methodist Church, 901 N. Main St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Monetary donations are accepted as well and the last day to donate is March 11.

Suggested items to donate Girl Scout Cookies

Beanie Babies

Protein bars

Cheese and cracker packs

Beef jerky

Individual instant coffee

Powdered drink packages

Puzzle books and play cards, personal care items

Deodorant

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Eye drops

Lip balm

Five blade razors

Small American Flags

Ann Irwin, director of Operation Enduring Support, said needed items include letters from school and Sunday school children, individually wrapped hard candy, gum, Gorilla Tape, hanging car deodorizers, cotton swabs, wet wipes, 2021 calendars and new greeting cards.