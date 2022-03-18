Oreana native selected as National Guard Airlift Wing commander

PEORIA — Col. Rusty Ballard, an Oreana native, and graduate of Argenta-Oreana High School, will be the new commander of the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing based in Peoria.

Ballard, who works as a FedEx pilot in his civilian life, will assume the top job June 4. He will be in charge of more than 1,200 airmen and multiple C-130H aircraft which are used to move huge loads ranging from helicopters to medical supplies and personnel.

Maj. Gen. Pete Nezamis, commander of the Illinois Air National Guard, praised Ballard as someone who has “shown leadership at the national level.”

Ballard had joined the National Guard in 1993, a year before he graduated high school in 1994. He started out as a utility equipment repairer for the 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation detachment in Decatur. He later earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University with his education paid for by the Illinois National Guard Grant; he went on to earn a master’s degree from Webster University in St. Louis.

He also entered the Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1998. He earned his wings as an Army Aviation officer in 2000 and became qualified as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot. He also gained his commercial pilot’s license and joined the 182nd Airlift Wing as a C-130H Hercules Mobility pilot, deploying multiple times in support of global operations.

Ballard moved steadily up the military hierarchy and was named Commander of the 182nd Operations Group in 2018.

“It is an absolute honor to be selected to lead the 182nd Airlift Wing, which has proven itself multiple times as a premier organization in the C-130 Air Force Community,” said Ballard.

The officer lives in Morton with his wife Andrea and daughter Audrie and son, Andy.

