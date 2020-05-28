Overlook Adventure Park mini golf to reopen Saturday

DECATUR — Overlook Adventure Mini Golf will reopen Saturday in Nelson Park with social distancing and other guidelines enforced, Decatur Park District officials said Thursday.
Hours for the facility, which includes two 18-hole courses, will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. The high ropes course and batting cages will remain closed at this time, the park district said.
The facility will open under guidelines for Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. Guidelines are set by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
These guidelines include:
- Staff wearing face coverings and using sneeze guards at admission;
- Enforcing social distancing guidelines and displaying "6 feet apart" signage;
- Releasing groups of six or fewer at a time and requiring groups to keep at least one foot between them during play;
- Keeping water fountains off;
- Following cleaning protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;
- Encouraging golfers to wear face coverings and avoid touching facility accessories.
Patrons are encouraged to call (217) 422-2316 before visiting to check available capacity and avoid long lines.
