You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Overlook Adventure Park mini golf to reopen Saturday
0 comments
alert top story

Overlook Adventure Park mini golf to reopen Saturday

Overlook Mini Golf File Photo

Travis Kiley, 10, has fun with his parents, Anna and Dan Kiley, in this 2018 file photo from Overlook Adventure Mini Golf. The course will reopen Saturday. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Overlook Adventure Mini Golf will reopen Saturday in Nelson Park with social distancing and other guidelines enforced, Decatur Park District officials said Thursday. 

Hours for the facility, which includes two 18-hole courses, will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. The high ropes course and batting cages will remain closed at this time, the park district said. 

The facility will open under guidelines for Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. Guidelines are set by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. 

These guidelines include:

  • Staff wearing face coverings and using sneeze guards at admission;
  • Enforcing social distancing guidelines and displaying "6 feet apart" signage;
  • Releasing groups of six or fewer at a time and requiring groups to keep at least one foot between them during play; 
  • Keeping water fountains off; 
  • Following cleaning protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;
  • Encouraging golfers to wear face coverings and avoid touching facility accessories.

Patrons are encouraged to call (217) 422-2316 before visiting to check available capacity and avoid long lines. 

PHOTOS: Look back at SummerStart boat races

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News