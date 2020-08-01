Pana restaurant closes after 2 workers test positive for COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PANA — A Pana fast food restaurant closed at 8 p.m. Saturday because two workers tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department.

The McDonald's is at 1 S. Poplar St., the Christian-Montgomery County Health Department said in a statement.

"Upon notification of the positive cases within the facility, they were in direct contact with the Local Health Department and Chris-Mont EMA. Additional contact tracing is being completed now by the Christian County Health Department," the statement said.

Crews are deep cleaning and disinfecting ​the location.

"If you were recently a customer at the McDonald’s, your risk of exposure would be very low and you do not need to take any further action. As always, however, you should monitor your health. If you should begin to feel ill or have a concern, contact your physician for further guidance," the statement said.

