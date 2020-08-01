You have permission to edit this article.
Pana restaurant closes after 2 workers test positive for COVID
Pana restaurant closes after 2 workers test positive for COVID

PANA — A Pana fast food restaurant closed at 8 p.m. Saturday because two workers tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department. 

The McDonald's is at 1 S. Poplar St., the Christian-Montgomery County Health Department said in a statement. 

"Upon notification of the positive cases within the facility, they were in direct contact with the Local Health Department and Chris-Mont EMA. Additional contact tracing is being completed now by the Christian County Health Department," the statement said.

Crews are deep cleaning and disinfecting ​the location. 

"If you were recently a customer at the McDonald’s, your risk of exposure would be very low and you do not need to take any further action. As always, however, you should monitor your health. If you should begin to feel ill or have a concern, contact your physician for further guidance," the statement said.

