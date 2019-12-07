PARADE: Downtown Decatur streets filled as Christmas spirit is ushered in

DECATUR— Amanda Springer huddled under a blanket right next to her daughter, 10-year-old Isabella.
Sitting along Franklin Street, the mother-daughter duo were waiting for the start of the annual Decatur Christmas parade, something they've attended since Isabella was just a baby. But their attendance was something special this year. Her brother, 6-year-old Parker, was one of the Tiger Cub Scouts aboard the Troop 35 “Polar Express” float.
“For us, it's a family tradition; we always do it,” said Amanda Springer, who said this was her son's first year as a Tiger Cub Scout. “I think this is the first time we've known someone in the Christmas parade.”
The annual Decatur Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season downtown and creative floats by local organizations and businesses made for another bright and festive event. Launching north down Franklin Street, then continued west on North Street, south on Main Street and ended at the streets of Main and Macon.
"I'm definitley looking forward to hanging out with my youngest, she enjoys it," said Tim Cripe, 35. He waiting along Franklin for the parade to launch as well, his youngest daughter Harli ran off some excited energy behind him.
"I really enjoy seeing Merchant Street all lit up with people walking around. I feel like when me and my wife go to other places, what the experience and the vibe is during that time is what I see is missing in the community here, so we get excited to see the different environment."
Fifty-five floats were submitted this year, beating the total for last year. EarthMover Credit Union took over as parade organizer in 2018, formerly hosted by Decatur Jaycees. The parade has been held for decades and continuously since 1974, when it was organized by the Downtown Decatur Council.
“I think it's a great time for families to hang out and watch the parade,” said Selina Wikoff, division representative for the Starship Billiards Macon County Juniors, a youth pool group participating in the parade for the second year.
New float submissions for this year included the Decatur Post Office, Shaner's Towing & Tire Inc. and Steps Dance Complex. Returning was the Decatur Cub Scout Pack 35 “Polar Express” entry, which won the $500 first prize for best float at last year's parade. The prize is sponsored by Decatur Earthmover and the money raised through $20 entry fees was donated to Macon Resources, Inc. Some upgrades, including Christmas bells and additional scouts participating this year, were hoped to do the trick again for Pack 35, said Assistant Cubmaster Chris Coble.
“We put on some lights, just little essentials we didn't have last year,” he said. “Last year was a base so this year we just kind of added to it.”
Peggy Baity, owner of the Art Farm, a downtown business established in early 2018, decided to create a new tradition of singing Christmas carols every year before the parade starts. About 20 store customers, friends and family sang songs like “Frosty the Snowman,” “Let There be Peace on Earth,” and “Silent Night.” Instruments accommodated the carolers, like 11-year-old Orrin Strub leading the tempo to “Jingle Bells” on his trombone.
People making their way through Central Park occasionally slowed their pace, wanting to hear the cheerful holiday songs. By the time the carolers had reached “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer,” the crowd had about doubled, either to join in singing or stop for a warm hot chocolate being sold for $1 each, in support of Decatur First United Methodist Church programs.
Baity said she wanted to offer the caroling session to boost Christmas spirits before the parade, especially since her shop lies right where parade spectators were gathering.
“It's not about being good, or professional, you know, I've got kids out here with bells and trombones and clarinets and we're just going to all get together as a community and do something fun,” said Baity. “Just the way things are currently in the world, why not make a joyful noise?”
Two carolers and long-time friends of Baity's were 80-year-old Jane Kaelin and her husband, Bill. The two have witnessed over 40 years of the parade, having raised six children in Decatur. Eager to help an old friend, Jane said it's never too late to usher in new traditions alongside old ones.
“I love the idea,” she said. “I think Decatur is a small, thriving, happy town. People just don't get out as often as we like to.”
