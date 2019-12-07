PARADE: Downtown Decatur streets filled as Christmas spirit is ushered in

DECATUR— Amanda Springer huddled under a blanket right next to her daughter, 10-year-old Isabella.

Sitting along Franklin Street, the mother-daughter duo were waiting for the start of the annual Decatur Christmas parade, something they've attended since Isabella was just a baby. But their attendance was something special this year. Her brother, 6-year-old Parker, was one of the Tiger Cub Scouts aboard the Troop 35 “Polar Express” float.

“For us, it's a family tradition; we always do it,” said Amanda Springer, who said this was her son's first year as a Tiger Cub Scout. “I think this is the first time we've known someone in the Christmas parade.”

The annual Decatur Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season downtown and creative floats by local organizations and businesses made for another bright and festive event. Launching north down Franklin Street, then continued west on North Street, south on Main Street and ended at the streets of Main and Macon.

"I'm definitley looking forward to hanging out with my youngest, she enjoys it," said Tim Cripe, 35. He waiting along Franklin for the parade to launch as well, his youngest daughter Harli ran off some excited energy behind him.