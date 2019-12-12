Park district leaders hope SkyWest's jet service will draw more passengers to Decatur Airport

“At the time, the financial numbers were a little out of line,” Harrison said. “Things are much more in line right now.”

Skywest partners with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, according to its website. Other benefits for Decatur passengers include air conditioning and heat, in-flight restrooms and beverages.

Harrison had only positive words for Cape Air and the service it had offered.

“They’ve been nothing but wonderful to work with,” he said. “They did a nice job for us. And we are really appreciative of everything they did for us.”

Trish Lorino, Cape Air's vice president of marketing and public relations, issued the following statement in response to a request for comment: "Cape Air was privileged to serve the Decatur community for the last two years. As we continue to grow our service in the Midwest region, we will look forward to the opportunity to return to Decatur in the future."

SkyWest couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Giving up the St. Louis connection was a difficult decision, Harrison said.