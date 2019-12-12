Park district leaders hope SkyWest's jet service will draw more passengers to Decatur Airport

DECATUR — Park district leaders hope the addition of jet service from SkyWest Airlines Inc. will increase the number of passengers flying out of Decatur Airport starting next year.
The St. George, Utah-based airline will take over Feb. 1 as the commercial air service provider. It will provide 12 round trips a week to Chicago O’Hare International Airport on a 50-passenger Canadair Regional Jet, according to a regulatory filing from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The airline will replace former commercial air service provider Cape Air, which had offered flights to St. Louis and Chicago on a nine-passenger aircraft for the past two years.
“This is a 50 passenger jet that will provide very quick, reliable service, really in almost any weather condition,” said Chris Harrison, president of the park board. “If you are used to flying to Florida or California for your summer vacations, you’re used to flying on a regional jet like this.”
The Department of Transportation awarded the contract through the federal Essential Air Service program, which provides a subsidy for commercial air service at Decatur and other airports that are considered rural.
The annual subsidy for SkyWest will be $2,993,168, the department said. The contract runs from Feb. 1 to Jan. 31, 2022.
The selection comes after Decatur Park District leaders recommended SkyWest for the community’s air service earlier this year. Four airlines presented proposals to the park board in August. Besides SkyWest and Cape Air, they were Air Choice One, a former air service provider in Decatur, and Boutique Air.
Harrison said several of the area's large employers, Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp. of Decatur and Macon County had all voiced support for SkyWest and its larger planes.
"When you have companies traveling, if they are taking a department or an accounting team to a location, for them to all be able to get on the same flight, fly together, connect together, show up on sight together, is very important to them," he said.
The park district also recommended SkyWest in 2017, before the current contract was awarded. It had initially recommended Cape Air, then switched its opinion after Archer Daniels Midland Co. officials and other business leaders weighed in with a preference for SkyWest. The federal agency ultimately chose Cape Air, citing the higher cost to subsidize jet service.
“At the time, the financial numbers were a little out of line,” Harrison said. “Things are much more in line right now.”
Skywest partners with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, according to its website. Other benefits for Decatur passengers include air conditioning and heat, in-flight restrooms and beverages.
Harrison had only positive words for Cape Air and the service it had offered.
“They’ve been nothing but wonderful to work with,” he said. “They did a nice job for us. And we are really appreciative of everything they did for us.”
Trish Lorino, Cape Air's vice president of marketing and public relations, issued the following statement in response to a request for comment: "Cape Air was privileged to serve the Decatur community for the last two years. As we continue to grow our service in the Midwest region, we will look forward to the opportunity to return to Decatur in the future."
SkyWest couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Giving up the St. Louis connection was a difficult decision, Harrison said.
"It was about the reliability and the connectivity to the entire of the world," he said. "Through O’Hare, you can go anywhere, whereas St. Louis, there weren’t as many flights that go out of St. Louis as compared to O’Hare."
Park district leaders for years have sought to reach a goal of 10,000 enplanements, or passengers flying out of the airport. Doing so would allow the airport to qualify for $1 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for infrastructure costs. The goal hasn't been reached since 2006.
Harrison previously said the jet service could fly a potential 31,200 passengers per year, making the goal well within reach.
But it depends on the community's support.
"We need everyone to fly out of Decatur," Harrison said. "Other organizations or other communities have gotten jet service and if it wasn’t supported, they did end up losing it."
