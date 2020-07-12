You are the owner of this article.
Parts of Macon Co. could be without power until Monday evening, Ameren Illinois says
DECATUR — It could be Monday evening before all power in the Decatur area is restored, Ameren Illinois said.

The company said in a news release Sunday evening that approximately 800 line crew members, vegetation workers, and support personnel are engaged and working to restore the remaining outage following a storm that swept through the state Saturday night, knocking down trees, power lines and power poles.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, Ameren Illinois was reporting 4,305 outages in the state, with more than 780 customers without power in Macon County.

Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage and directed customers to the its Facebook and Twitter feed for additional updates.

