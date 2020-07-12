Parts of Macon Co. could be without power until Monday evening, Ameren Illinois says

DECATUR — It could be Monday evening before all power in the Decatur area is restored, Ameren Illinois said.
The company said in a news release Sunday evening that approximately 800 line crew members, vegetation workers, and support personnel are engaged and working to restore the remaining outage following a storm that swept through the state Saturday night, knocking down trees, power lines and power poles.
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, Ameren Illinois was reporting 4,305 outages in the state, with more than 780 customers without power in Macon County.
Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage and directed customers to the its Facebook and Twitter feed for additional updates.
PHOTOS: Remembering the double tornadoes that struck Decatur in 1996
Ravina Park Road
Flipped vehicle
Inmates
Dave Yochum
Carolyn Hott
468918-R2-009-3.jpg
468918-R2-010-3A.jpg
468918-R2-012-4A.jpg
468918-R2-021-9.jpg
468918-R2-021-9_1.jpg
468918-R2-023-10.jpg
468918-R2-033-15.jpg
468918-R2-034-15A.jpg
468918-R2-042-19A.jpg
468918-R2-048-22A.jpg
468918-R2-050-23A.jpg
468918-R2-060-28A.jpg
468918-R2-062-29A.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.