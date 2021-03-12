Passerby thanked for helping Mattoon police officer with unruly unicyclist

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has thanked a passerby for helping a police officer who was dealing with a unruly unicyclist on Thursday.
Deputy Police Chief Sam Gaines said the incident began when Officer Benjamin deBuhr was called at 11:42 a.m. to Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road for a well-being check on a man riding a unicycle in traffic. He said deBuhr subsequently spoke with the man, who provided the officer with a false name.
Gaines said the man then attempted to flee from deBuhr, running a red light on Lerna Road crossing Route 16, and then ran into the field at the northwest corner of the intersection. He said deBuhr deployed a Taser, which had no effect on the man as he started walking back toward the officer in a threatening manner.
The deputy chief said passerby Dalton Dent saw what was occurring, stopped his vehicle and approached deBuhr to ask if he needed help. He said Dent then stood with deBuhr until other officers arrived. Gaines said the officers then safely took the man into custody. Officers subsequently found that the man was wanted on a Coles County warrant.
"Mr. Dent assisted basically by not just leaving the officer alone, and accompanying him until other units arrived," Gaines said. "Officer deBuhr had already made the decision not to attempt to restrain the subject again in the open field since the Taser didn't work, until other officers arrived."
The Mattoon Police Department used its Facebook page on Friday to post a photo of deBuhr and Dent shaking hands, along with a message thanking the community member for his help.
"We want to recognize Dalton for his actions and his willingness to assist us," the post said.