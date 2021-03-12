Passerby thanked for helping Mattoon police officer with unruly unicyclist

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has thanked a passerby for helping a police officer who was dealing with a unruly unicyclist on Thursday.

Deputy Police Chief Sam Gaines said the incident began when Officer Benjamin deBuhr was called at 11:42 a.m. to Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road for a well-being check on a man riding a unicycle in traffic. He said deBuhr subsequently spoke with the man, who provided the officer with a false name.

Gaines said the man then attempted to flee from deBuhr, running a red light on Lerna Road crossing Route 16, and then ran into the field at the northwest corner of the intersection. He said deBuhr deployed a Taser, which had no effect on the man as he started walking back toward the officer in a threatening manner.