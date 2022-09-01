Peace walk, vigil set for Decatur gun violence victim

DECATUR — A year after his death, loved ones of Nicholas "Nick" Demmer are remembering his life and hoping for change.
The Decatur advocacy group Pain 2 Peace has organized a peace walk and candlelight vigil in memory of Demmer set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in Johns Hill Park.
According to a flyer advertising the walk, the group is calling for "peace in the streets and justice for all."
For more information, call Thelma Sutton at 217-695-2321.
Counties with the most gun deaths
Counties With the Most Gun Deaths
The rates of gun related homicides _ suicides are rising 1
More than 75_ of homicides _ 50_ of suicides involve a gun 1
Mississippi _ Louisiana have the highest rates of gun related deaths 1
Small _ midsize counties with the highest rates of gun deaths 1
15. DeKalb County, GA
14. Hamilton County, OH
13. Pima County, AZ
12. Cook County, IL
11. Fulton County, GA
10. Oklahoma County, OK
9. Cuyahoga County, OH
8. Milwaukee County, WI
7. Duval County, FL
6. Wayne County, MI
5. St. Louis County, MO
4. Jefferson County, KY
3. Marion County, IN
2. Philadelphia County, PA
1. Shelby County, TN
Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.