Peace walk, vigil set for Decatur gun violence victim

DECATUR — A year after his death, loved ones of Nicholas "Nick" Demmer are remembering his life and hoping for change. 

The Decatur advocacy group Pain 2 Peace has organized a peace walk and candlelight vigil in memory of Demmer set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in Johns Hill Park. 

According to a flyer advertising the walk, the group is calling for "peace in the streets and justice for all." 

Demmer was 35 when he died from an Aug. 2021 shooting near the 1000 block of East Main Street in Decatur.

For more information, call Thelma Sutton at 217-695-2321.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

