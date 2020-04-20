You are the owner of this article.
Pedestrian in fatal collision south of Cerro Gordo named
CERRO GORDO — The Michigan man who died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle as he walked along Illinois 105 south of Cerro Gordo was identified Monday as Kurt Colwell Martyn.

The 46-year-old man was hit and killed near the intersection with East County Line Road and pronounced dead at the scene at 11:48 p.m. Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Martyn recently had been living in the Chicago area. His vehicle was parked on the road shoulder and Day said it was not clear why Martyn left the vehicle on foot.

Day said the accident is under investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

