Pekin woman dies in Vandalia crash
Pekin woman dies in Vandalia crash

VANDALIA — Authorities have released the identity of a woman in a fatal crash on Interstate 70 in Vandalia. 

Alesia Kelley, 54, of Pekin, was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, where she died. 

The crash was at 6:19 a.m. Friday on I-70 westbound at mile post 61. The driver of a 1996 Peterbilt semi going westbound told Illinois State Police he was forced of the road and into median by a passing semi, authorities said. The Peterbilt became stuck in the median, partially blocking the left lane of the interstate.

A 1994 Chevrolet hit the truck. Kelley was a passenger in the vehicle.

