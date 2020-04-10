PHOTOS: Demolition of Staley Pump House continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The demolition of the Staley Pump House started again this week, and by Friday all but a few walls of the building were left.

The 1919 structure off U.S. 36 has sat empty for decades. Owner Tate & Lyle in August confirmed plans to raze the building.

Demolition work started last month.

The pump house was built to provide water to the A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co. complex nearby. The upper floor housed the Staley Fellowship Club, home to numerous dances and social events.

Work is now expected to move below the waterline. Officials have said the process will take several months.

Chris Olsen, Tate & Lyle’s vice president for community and government affairs, said in response to a question from the Herald & Review that the company would not be able to set aside debris from the structure as possible mementos for people with fond memories.

In addition to safety concerns about having people stop by the site, he said, the vast majority of the debris is being sent to recycling companies.