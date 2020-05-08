You are the owner of this article.
Piatt County Fair canceled for 2020
The Piatt County Fair has been canceled for this year.

 Tribune News Service

CERRO GORDO — The Piatt County Fair board voted to cancel the 2020 fair scheduled for June 18 through 21.

The fair's board of directors announced the decision on its Facebook page, saying the board met and voted Wednesday. Plans for next year's festival will continue.

"We look forward to planning a great 2021 fair for next summer," the fair board said in a post. "Thanks for your support."

