Piatt County Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

MONTICELLO — Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

"Although this is a personal matter, some public speculation has prompted the need for accurate information to be provided. He and his family request prayers for a quick and full recovery," was written on the department's account.

"Please know that at the onset of his symptoms on March 27th the Sheriff self quarantined himself. He had not been tested until his symptoms worsened and he was taken to the hospital where testing was then done. He was released from the hospital later that same day and continues to be in isolation and in quarantine at his residence."

Hunt, was elected sheriff in 2010 and is the thirty-third individual to hold the office.

The Dewitt-Piatt County Health Department remains in contact and monitors his health every day, according to the post. He and his family are following the appropriate measures as provided by the Health department and Center for Disease Control.

