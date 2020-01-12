Pier 1 Imports store in Forsyth announces closure

FORSYTH — The Pier 1 Imports store in Forsyth is closing, one of up to 450 locations the company has said it will shut down.

The home decor company announced last week that it would close nearly half its 942 stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online. Signs in the window of the Forsyth store this weekend announced the closure and said everything was on sale for 20% to 40% off.

A person who answered the phone at the Forsyth store on Saturday referred questions to a manager, who was not immediately available.

The store at 987 S. U.S. 51 in opened in 1999.

The company has not released a list of where all the store closures will occur. It operates stores in Canada and the U.S., including locations in Springfield, Bloomington and Champaign.

Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. It will also close distribution centers.

The company has not said how many workers will be impacted.