SHELBYVILLE — Boat traffic on parts of Lake Shelbyville will be impacted by construction on Tuesday.

A planned closure on the lake will take place starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday at the Eagle Creek boat ramp area, stretching across the lake to Wolf Creek and shutting down boat traffic on the lake in that area.

Boat traffic will be prohibited north and south in the Eagle Creek area on Tuesday, and the closure could be in effect as late as dusk.

The closure is for a construction project, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and is weather dependent.

