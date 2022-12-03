Planting passion: Richland students host holiday horticulture market

DECATUR — Shiann Currie knows what her future business will be. She’ll sell plants and accessories and, hopefully, eventually host live music and other events. She even has a name picked out: Free Nature.
Currie said it’s the time she spends working and learning in the horticulture department at Richland Community College that has given her the confidence to one day pursue her business dreams.
“That's really what I like the most about it,” said Currie, of Decatur. “It gives students the opportunity to really put their dreams into action.”
Horticulture students at Richland Community College on Saturday led a holiday houseplant sale during the college’s holiday market. All of the plants available for sale were grown and marketed by students, and proceeds from the sale directly benefited the department.
For the students, Saturday’s sale was a chance to both show off their hard work and practice for their post-college careers.
“This gives me hands-on experience and prepares me for my field and prepares me for my dreams, essentially,” Currie said. “To have my community come out and support and see their support gives me confidence in starting a business, which in turn will help the community, giving the community a place to go shop, make memories.”
Bri Wond, who works with Currie in the greenhouse at Richland, said she also hopes to start an agriculture business after graduating from college.
“Paying for my education here at Richland and learning in the classroom is one thing, but being able to do it hands on here and gain real-world experience is so important,” said Wond, of Cerro Gordo. “I feel like it's giving me a leg up to start when I'll be ready to start my own business.”
Currie and Wond spend much of their time in the greenhouse pulling weeds and watering plants or propagating new ones, among many other tasks. But all horticulture students have the chance to grow their own plants, from seed to sale. Money sold from students’ plants helps the department fund new seeds and starter plants, Wond said.
“The girls that work here, it's our hobby and our passion to work with plants, whether it's vegetable growing or house plants (and) flowers,” Wond said. “For people to come here and buy from us, it supports our program.”
Some shoppers said they appreciated being able to help fund the horticulture program.
“I'm an alum, so I'm totally down to support the students,” said Skylar Sunderland, who found out about the sale through family.
The sale was off to a good start early on Saturday morning, according to Deanna Koenigs, greenhouse coordinator and horticulture instructor at Richland.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done this big of a winter sale,” Koenigs said.
The department’s biggest sale happens in May — just in time for Mother’s Day, Koenigs said — and students will start their preparation for the spring sale right after the winter sale ends.
But according to Currie, plants make great gifts all year round.
“Plants vary so much that, you know, they're customized and tailored to whoever you're giving the gift for,” Currie said. “It just widens up your home, you know, gives you that feeling of being outdoors, comfortable with yourself even in the middle of winter. So this is a great time to do this.”
DECATUR – Following primary and general election battles earlier this year, Decatur attorney Shane Mendenhall was sworn in as Macon County’s newest circuit judge on Friday.
Mendenhall took his oath as the new Circuit Judge for the county’s Sixth Judicial Circuit in front of a packed courtroom at the Macon County Courthouse. The journey to his judgeship was both humbling and exciting, he said.
“I’m really looking forward to this,” Mendenhall told the Herald & Review after his swearing in. “I spent the last 14 years serving the community in one role, and I’m looking forward to this transition and serving the community in a new role.”
Mendenhall has worked in Decatur since the start of his legal career in 2008. In his remarks at the ceremony, he thanked those who supported him throughout his career and his 2022 campaign. He could not have been elected were it not for the help of his wife and their four children, he said.
“This was not my sacrifice,” he said. “This was a family sacrifice.”
Mendenhall’s legal experience — primarily at Bolen Robinson & Ellis, or BRE Law, in Decatur — was celebrated by other judges present at the ceremony.
Presiding Judge Thomas E. Griffith said he was confident Mendenhall has the traits necessary to succeed on the circuit court. Retired circuit judge Dan L. Flannell called Mendenhall a “hard worker and an excellent lawyer.”
“[This is] a heck of a loss for BRE Law, but a heck of a gain for the Macon County Circuit Court,” Flannell said.
Illinois Supreme Court Justice David K. Overstreet conducted Mendenhall’s oath of office. Overstreet said he was “honored” to be in Macon County, which is one of many counties included in his 5th Illinois Supreme Court District.
“As a circuit judge, you’re going to be trusted with making decisions about peoples’ lives on a daily basis,” he told Mendenhall.
Because most citizens who interact with the judicial branch of government do so with circuit judges, Overstreet said, Mendenhall’s new role is especially significant.
“You are the face of the judiciary,” Overstreet said.
Mendenhall said he was prepared to meet the demands of his new role.
“I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues, to getting started and working hard,” he said.
Richland Community College horticulture instructor and greenhouse coordinator Deanna Koenigs is assisted by student Preston Rucker, 17, in selecting plants during Richland Farms' first holiday houseplant sale on Saturday.