Playing tribute: Johns Hill students honor veterans through music

DECATUR — According to Isabella Springer, an 8th grader at Johns Hill Magnet School, giving the gift of music is one of the best ways for students to celebrate the veterans in their lives.

“It’s kind of a way to show our respect, because we can't really do anything too big for them,” said Springer, 13. “So whatever we can do helps.”

Springer was just one of many students who performed during the annual Johns Hill Veterans Day program on Friday. Band, orchestra and choir members in grades 6-8 performed pieces including "My Country, 'Tis of Thee," an armed forces salute medley and "Taps." For some songs, even the youngest students in grades K-5 joined in singing along.

Springer, who plays percussion in the 7th-8th grade band, said she believes music helps students inspire and connect with people they might not otherwise.

“I feel like the musical part of it is important too because we have so many families that speak different languages that come here,” she said. “So the fact that music is a universal language also helps.”

Multiple veterans, a few of them staff members at Johns Hill, were in attendance on Friday. According to music directors at the school, the program is a chance for students to show their appreciation to those veterans while also flexing their musicianship.

“It’s a pride of our department, a pride of our school to do something like this and try to integrate and involve as many different disciplines as we can,” said Tom Miller, director of band and orchestra for grades 4th-8th grades at Johns Hill.

Preparation for the program includes somewhat of a history lesson.

Each year has a different theme, Miller said. This year’s theme was Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and students read excerpts from a book about the tomb throughout the program.

The students have been learning and preparing in various classes for about a month, said Heather Pistorius, general music and choral director for K-5 students at Johns Hill.

“I think it's a really cool element of program that we do that we are including the entire school in the production,” Pistorius said. “Even if they aren't on stage, they're part of the process and part of the program. And we talk a lot in class, and the classroom teachers talk a lot too about what it means to be a veteran and what the branches of the armed forces are.”

Both Miller and Pistorius said their students feel important taking part in the program.

“They get very big and very excited just to know that they're doing something that's a part of something bigger than they are,” Pistorius said.

Miller said he believes the program helps his students better understand and appreciate the sacrifices of those who’ve served in the armed forces.

“We feel very strongly that we wouldn't get to celebrate these wonderful things, like have music in our school, for instance, were it not for the veterans who fought for our country,” he said.